Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Shawcor Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.17.

SCL opened at C$5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$393.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.55. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

