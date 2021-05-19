Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BioLife Solutions, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,935 shares of company stock worth $8,545,504. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

