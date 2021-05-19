QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 4,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

