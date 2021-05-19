Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.670-2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.50 million-$404.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.38 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,364. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

