Quant (QNT) Trading Up 39% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $61.10 or 0.00142153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $737.62 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002934 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.34 or 0.00815111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

