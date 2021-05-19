Quantum (QMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

