QuarkChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.71 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $116.38 million and $6.71 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.