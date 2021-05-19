Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,746.90.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

