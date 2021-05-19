QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.
In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
