QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

