R Preston Feight Sells 4,770 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,148,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 104,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,606,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.