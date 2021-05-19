R Preston Feight Sells 4,770 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,148,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 104,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,606,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
