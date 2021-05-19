R. Scott Ramsey Sells 8,662 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
THC stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.