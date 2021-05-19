R. Scott Ramsey Sells 8,662 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

THC stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

