R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 271.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 in the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.