R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 267.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

