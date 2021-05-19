Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 663,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 in the last quarter.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.