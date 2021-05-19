Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.
NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 663,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.
In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 in the last quarter.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
