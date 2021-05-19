RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $24.19. RadNet shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 1,454 shares.

Specifically, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

