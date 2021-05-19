Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

RAIN stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In related news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,783,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,080 in the last quarter.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

