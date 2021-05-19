Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.
RAIN stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.
About Rain Therapeutics
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.