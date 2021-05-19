Randall H. Edwards Sells 3,650 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $706.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.