Randall H. Edwards Sells 3,650 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $706.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.06.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
