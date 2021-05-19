Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $9.22 or 0.00023965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $80.40 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.45 or 0.01449460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00107607 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,723,789 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

