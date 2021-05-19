Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$44.41 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$24.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of C$474.17 million and a PE ratio of 124.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

