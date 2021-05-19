Raymond James Boosts ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $35.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.