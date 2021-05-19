Raymond James Increases Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target to C$9.25

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Payfare stock opened at C$7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.18. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

Get Payfare alerts:

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.