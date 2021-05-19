Raymond James Increases Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$0.70

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

