Raymond James Increases Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$0.70

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
