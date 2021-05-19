Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 1,439 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.22.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.44 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

