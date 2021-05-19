Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

RTX opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

