RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.70 million to $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 65.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.