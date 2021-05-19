Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $58.79 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 791,393 shares during the period. NiSource comprises approximately 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $58,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

NI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 27,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

