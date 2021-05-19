Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 4.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $119,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. 1,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,479. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

