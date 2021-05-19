Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,689. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

