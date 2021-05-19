Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 584,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,894. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

