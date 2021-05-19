Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dye & Durham (DND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dye & Durham (TSE: DND):

5/19/2021 – Dye & Durham was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

5/18/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

5/12/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DND traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.59. 297,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,900. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

