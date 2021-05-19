Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

