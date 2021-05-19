Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

MGY stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

