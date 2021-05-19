Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Electric Power and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66% Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.10% 9.06% 1.47%

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Electric Power and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 1 9 0 2.73 Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $94.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.80%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.75 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.22 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.68 $219.77 million $1.99 22.27

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

