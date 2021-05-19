Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rezolute stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

