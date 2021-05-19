Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

