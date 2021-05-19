Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2,154.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,043,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

