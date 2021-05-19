Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. 693,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,647. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

