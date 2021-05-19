Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $114,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

