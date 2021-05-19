Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million.

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 14,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,221. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

