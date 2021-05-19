Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend payment by 55.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. 3,945,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,464. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

