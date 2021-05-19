Roth Capital Increases CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $30.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PRTS opened at $16.13 on Monday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,556.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,446 shares of company stock worth $7,001,563 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

