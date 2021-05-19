Roth Capital Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target to $11.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.