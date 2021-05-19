Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

RMNI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of RMNI opened at $6.34 on Monday. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $208,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,094 shares of company stock worth $307,746. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

