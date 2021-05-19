Royal Bank of Canada Increases Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $40.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 308.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.79 on Monday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,853,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

