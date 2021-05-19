Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.16.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$175.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.03 and a 12 month high of C$123.31.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.