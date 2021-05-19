Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$120.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$117.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$123.31.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

