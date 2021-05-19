Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.