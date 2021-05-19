Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.63 and last traded at $129.01. Approximately 2,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 376.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 76.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 73.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

