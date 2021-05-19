Ryder System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of R opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

