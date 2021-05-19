Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

